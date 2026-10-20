BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony resumed for day six in the Matthew Farwell trial on Tuesday.

Farwell is charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child and staging the death to look like a suicide. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15 years old and was part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

FBI Agent Heidi Kelsch returned to the stand. Kelsch investigated Farwell and has been testifying about digital data on Brichmore and Farwell’s phones, including texts exchanged between them.

Prosecutors asked Kelsch about suicide content on Birchmore’s social media feed. Kelsch said there is no way to confirm that anyone saw the images since they were just two of at least a thousand on the feed.

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