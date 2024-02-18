KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Members of the Kansas City community gathered Saturday afternoon to “demand a future free from gun violence” a day after authorities announced that two juveniles had been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in the shooting after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration.

The shooting Wednesday outside the city’s historic Union Station was a tragic end to the happy occasion that brought an estimated 1 million people to the city. One woman was killed and 22 people were injured — about half of whom were under the age of 16.

A children’s hospital treating 11 kids who were wounded in the shooting announced Saturday that all patients had been discharged. Victims were taken to several hospitals. Most of them have been released.

Also in the days since the shooting, the champion Chiefs have shown their support for the victims by fundraising, donating and visiting the wounded in the hospital.

Here’s what we know:

THE INVESTIGATION

A news release Friday from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges were being held at a juvenile detention center. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police said a dispute may have led to the shooting, which happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed, her radio station, KKFI-FM, confirmed.

Graves said law enforcement’s response was “exemplary” and that parade attendees also responded when gunshots rang out at the end of the celebration.

A widely circulated video shows Trey Filter, a 40-year-old fan from Wichita, Kansas, and another man tackling an armed person fleeing amidst the “mess starting to unfold,” Filter said. It happened in seconds, he said, and they kept him pinned down until officers arrived. The person’s firearm was knocked loose. Graves indicated police were working to determine if the person tackled was among those detained.

A statement indicated police recovered “several firearms.”

CHIEFS REACHING OUT

The Chiefs have coordinated with the local branch of charity organization United Way to create an emergency fund for victims, first responders and violence prevention organizations. They announced a $200,000 donation in conjunction with the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL.

A local T-shirt company selling a red, yellow and white shirt emblazoned with “Kansas City Strong” said it would donate proceeds to the fund. A bakery in a surrounding suburb decorated cookies with messages of “KC Strong” to raise money for the cause.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, donated $50,000 to the fund. He also paid a hospital visit to two girls, 8 and 10, from the same family who were recovering from gunshot wounds, according to a family statement.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the Reyes family wrote.

GoFundMe pages set up for the Lopez-Galvan and the Reyes family topped $330,000 and $180,000, respectively.

Taylor Swift was among those donating to funds for Lopez-Galvan’s family. Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made two $50,000 donations Friday.

CITY’S HISTORY AND STATE LAWS

Wednesday’s shooting occurred in a state with few gun regulations and historic tension over how cities handle crime.

Kansas City has struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities chosen by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023, the city matched its record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

But what, if any, action Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature would take in response to the shooting is unclear. Efforts to make it harder to own and possess firearms are unlikely to pass in the state’s GOP-led Legislature.

Advocates for tighter restrictions on guns organized the rally in Kansas City on Saturday, near where the shooting took place. Video posted on social media shows several dozen people chanting, “Enough is enough!” Some held signs calling for gun regulations.

RETHINKING SPORTS CELEBRATIONS?

The shooting was the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship.

Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink championship celebrations. Lucas said Thursday that the city will continue to celebrate its victories, and next month’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will go on as scheduled.

But he told local television station KMBC that if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, it might be better to have a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily.

