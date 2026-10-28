LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal rolled over in Lynnfield, shutting down a street to traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lynnfield Police and Fire Departments.

Lynnfield public safety dispatchers received calls about a truck that had overturned on Salem Street near the post office at approximately 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that a tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal hit a pole and a tree, then rolled over over in front of a home. Wires came down in the area, and the road was not passable, Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis and Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore said in a joint statement.

“I heard a really crazy sound, you know, something going on, so I go to jump outside right away and that’s when I see a big truck upside down,” said a man who was in the area at the time. “And it’s a good thing nobody’s hurt, nobody around in the road.”

The truck driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own before first responders arrived. He was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Some nearby businesses, including a pizza shop, lost power. Peabody Municipal Light was called to the scene to repair the downed wires.

The truck was eventually uprighted by three tow trucks. The road remains blocked off as crews work to clean up the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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