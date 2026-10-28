LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal and construction debris rolled over in Lynnfield, shutting down a street to traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lynnfield Police and Fire Departments.

Lynnfield public safety dispatchers received calls about a truck that had overturned on Salem Street near the post office at approximately 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that a JP Transport Services tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal hit a pole and a tree, then rolled over over in front of a home. Wires came down in the area, and the road was not passable, Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis and Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore said in a joint statement.

The truck was rounding a notorious curve on the street when it flipped onto its side. Those who work in nearby Post Office Square said they heard it come up the street.

“I heard a really crazy sound, you know, something going on, so I go to jump outside right away and that’s when I see a big truck upside down,” Kosar Ali, who works at Lynnfield House of Pizza. “And it’s a good thing nobody’s hurt, nobody around in the road.”

“I looked out the side the window, there was semi-truck, I was like there is no way this just happened,” said Kai Zheng, who lives on Salem Street.

The truck driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own before first responders arrived. He was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Some nearby businesses lost power. Peabody Municipal Light was called to the scene to repair the downed wires.

“We lost a lot of business,” Ali said. “I trashed all the food and stuff, because I’m not going to be able to sell it for the customer.”

The truck was eventually uprighted by three tow trucks. The road remains blocked off as crews work to clean up the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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