MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down public events, a Milton school still found a way to honor veterans Tuesday.

St. Mary of the Hills hosted a drive-by parade for veterans to cruise by the school and be cheered by students.

Veterans Day is officially observed Nov. 11.

