Video shows crews in Winchester, NH saving trapped cat inside a home during fire

WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Winchester, New Hampshire Police shared a video on Facebook of how police officers and fire crews were able to save a cat that was trapped inside of a home during a fire last week.

On Aug. 20 crews responded to a house fire on High Street in Winchester and were able to determine all residents made it out of the house safely.

One of the officers then saw a cat in a second-floor window with smoke around it.

In the posted video, you can see Officer Bryan Jalava and Chief Mike Tollett working together to save the cat.

Eventually, one climbed up a ladder and pulled the cat out to safety.

