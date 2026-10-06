LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire firefighter is recovering after he caught on fire inside a building his company responded to last Friday, according to the Professional Fire Fighters of Londonderry Local 3160.

On Friday, Londonderry Fire Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 83 Rockingham Road at approximately 10:07 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Lieutenant Mike England said he was using thermal imaging inside the home, because it was reported that someone may have still been inside. Without warning, Londonderry Fire said he was hit with a flashover inside the home. A flashover is described as a near-simultaneous ignition of all exposed combustible materials in an enclosed space.

England was able to quickly escape the home, and firefighters extinguished the flames that had engulfed his gear. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns and a leg injury. All other occupants and animals were safely evacuated, and the fire was eventually put out, Londonderry Fire said.

“Very skilled firefighter. Did a great job, did great things, been doing what he’s been trained to do, and we don’t want to call it lucky, we’re fortunate that the injuries were not more,” said Londonderry Fire Chief James Lyons.

England’s fellow firefighters said they are glad he is on the road to recovery.

“As the fire chief, we never want to see any member of our department be injured in the line of duty. When we see that, we’re very thankful that the results were not worse than what they were,” Lyons said. “Lieutenant England is not lucky. He’s an incredible asset to this department, and an outstanding member of the Londonderry Fire Department.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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