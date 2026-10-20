NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the rollover crash that landed Shawn Oliver, the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, in court on a number of criminal charges, including drunk driving.

Oliver, 42, was told by a judge not to drive following the suspension of his license after the Saturday night crash in New Bedford.

Oliver walked out of court with a large gash stapled shut on the side of his head.

He received the injury when he allegedly sped down Dartmouth Street, hitting several cars and flipping his SUV.

Oliver told police he had at least two drinks that night and said, “It’s been a long day,” and he’d been “Burning both ends of the wick.”

Oliver is a current city councilor in New Bedford; he attended last night’s meeting but did not address his scandal.

He has suspended his campaign for lieutenant governor.

“For what has happened alone, he no longer has the ability to be my lt gov.

Republican nominee for governor Mike Minogue quickly attempted to distance himself from the name that will appear next to his on the ballot.

Minogue did not pick Oliver as his running mate and now says if elected he plans to run the state without a lieutenant governor.

“Maine, New Hampshire other states don’t have [lieutenant governors],” Minogue said. “I think we’re going to be fine. Vote for me knowing he will not be my lieutenant goveror and please do not mark off or do anything different to ballot because it will disqualify the people’s vote.”

Current Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said the arrest points to issues with the Republican ticket.

“I think it’s clear that there’s a lot of chaos happening in the Minogue campaign,” she said. ” His first lieutenant governor didn’t make it on ballot because of signature issues. His second lieutenant governor now suspending his campaign – I think it defintely showcases some of the challenges they’re having.”

Oliver won an uncontested primary for the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor after the two other candidates were disqualified due to issues with the signatures gathered to put them on the ballot.

As of Monday more than 350,000 votes have been cast in Massachusetts, both in-person and by mail.

The election will be held on November 3.

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