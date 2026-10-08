WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wayland High School sophomore was honored by the Town of Wayland Wednesday night for putting out a small fire during one of his classes at school.

Griffin McNeilly was in his jewelry and metalwork class Tuesday morning when he said a fire started as a soldering tool was being used. The 15-year-old credited his Scout training for knowing what to do next: he grabbed the nearest fire extinguisher and directed it toward the flames.

The Wayland Fire Department arrived within minutes, and learned McNeilly had already put out the fire.

One student was taken to the hospital with burns to her hands, but Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson said the incident could have been much worse if not for McNeilly’s quick thinking.

“I applaud him, right. In this day and age it’s great to see young people, number one, who’ve had the training, and the opportunity to have the training, to use their skills and to get involved,” McPherson said.

At his Scout meeting Wednesday night, McNeilly was recognized by Wayland Public Safety and his fellow scouts for taking action to help those around him. With his heroism being awarded, McNeilly said he didn’t do it for credit, and simply offered a Scout lesson to all.

“I would say if you know how to help, and can help, you should help,” he said.

The fire remains under investigation.

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