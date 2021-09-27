WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Weymouth has turned into a winter wonderland amid filming for a holiday movie.

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a street in the town with yards and roofs of the homes covered in fake snow.

This appeared to be a part of a movie set for the upcoming Apple TV film “Spirited,” which features Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

The movie is said to be a retelling of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”

Last week, Devonshire Street in Boston’s Financial District was transformed into New York City during the holidays, with NYC taxis and Christmas decorations placed along the roadway.

Reynolds and Ferrell were also spotted filming “Spirited” in Boston’s Haymarket Square earlier this month.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)