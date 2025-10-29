BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday the launch of the Boston Energy Saver program, a new City service helping Boston renters, homeowners, and small businesses upgrade their buildings and lower their energy bills.

In a statement, Wu said, “As winter approaches, energy costs to keep families warm become even more of a financial burden. I’m proud to launch the Boston Energy Saver Program — a one-stop shop for residents, families, and small businesses to unlock resources to lower their costs with energy efficiency upgrades. Through our partnership with Eversource and National Grid, we are cutting energy costs and reducing reliance on fossil fuels for a more affordable and resilient future.”

Wu said the new program is a resource developed in partnership with Eversource, National Grid, and local nonprofits to connect Boston residents with discounts and building upgrades that work best for their home or small business.

Potential upgrades include rebates and low-cost financing for energy upgrades, building weatherization, heat pumps, induction stoves, energy bill check-ups to make sure residents are not being overcharged, among others, according to Wu.

She said energy bill savings will be dependent on the size of the building, its current fuel source, as well as the selected discounts and incentives.

By 2027, Wu said the City plans to deliver $300 million in total benefits through Boston Energy Saver to homes and businesses, including installing 5,000 heat pumps and weatherizing 10,000 buildings.

She said Boston Energy Saver also provides support to renters and property owners of smaller buildings, who have historically faced barriers to accessing energy efficiency programs.

Wu said the city is also conducting targeted outreach to low-income families so residents hit hardest by high energy bills can get assistance.

Starting October 29, 2025, Boston residents can visit boston.gov/save or call 617-635-SAVE (7283) for a 1-on-1 consultation about available discounts and building upgrade options to save money on energy costs.

