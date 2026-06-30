BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint against Massachusetts and Rhode Island challenging state laws that provide in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants.

The DOJ says these laws discriminate against US citizens who are not offered similar tuition rates.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Education called the lawsuit “yet another attempt by President Trump to punish immigrant families and hurt our economy in the process.”

““These young people have built their lives in Massachusetts, attended our high schools and are valued members of our community. We want them to stay in Massachusetts, enter our workforce, start companies, pay taxes, and continue making contributions to our state.”

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