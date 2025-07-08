FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A large amount of first responders were at Gillette Stadium Tuesday morning.

A group of firefighters were seen standing on top of a roof outside of Patriot Place.

Foxboro fire confirmed they combatted a small fire at a construction site; the fire was located near the seventh and eighth stories, making it difficult to access.

One firefighter was injured and treated on scene.

Construction was back underway by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

