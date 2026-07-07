BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WHDH) -New video shows a great white shark sighting off the coast of Block Island in Rhode Island.

The Atlantic Shark Institute said its executive director came face-to-face with a shark while it was feeding on a dead whale last month.

The underwater clip provides a close-up view of the shark.

Researchers said it’s about 8 feet long, healthy, and well-fed.

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