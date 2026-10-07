BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s a new sherriff in town – Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman! Dressed as Woody from Toy Story, Swayman and some of his fellow players stopped by Boston Children’s Hospital to get kids in the Halloween spirit.

For their annual visit this year, the team dressed up as characters from the beloved Pixar movie series. Defenseman Mason Lohrei dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, whiles rookies James Hagens and Frederic Brunet teamed up to rock a slinky-dog costume.

“No matter what role you have on the team, you can still make an impact on the community, and it is something that we really want to implement,” Swayman said. “It’s fun to see the new guys come in and have such a good mindset, and just detatch from the game, and understand that it is a lot bigger than us.”

“It’s such a great event and I think it really showcases what it means to be a Bruin and get out into the community. The best thing is just seeing the smiles that you can put on different kids’ faces,” Lohrei said.

The rookies said they were also excited to get in on the fun for the first time.

“It really speaks how the culture is here for the Bruins,” Hagens said. “For us to be able to give back, it’s a huge honor. To see some smiles on these kids’ faces, not only makes our days but hopefully makes theirs too.”

Swayman reiterated that he loves the chance to dress up every year and help the patients get excited for Halloween.

“It’s one you circle on the calendar, you know, I’m never gonna miss it,” Swayman said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to get into the community, obviously with families and kids going through what they’re going through in here, to just to be a small part to making them think about something other than what they’re going through, is something we want to be a part of.”

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