FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - France and Morocco are set to square off in a Round of 16 World Cup showdown at Boston Stadium in Foxboro this week.

The French national team is reaching the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time thanks to a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Morocco took care of business with a 3-0 win over Canada and is the first African nation to advance to the Round of 16 in consecutive years.

The game is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

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