FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Julian Edelman has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots, ranking as one of the team’s best wide receivers. He won three Super Bowls and was named MBP of Super Bowl LIII.

The football start called his dad, Frank Edelman, to share the big news.

“Mr. Kraft called. I made the Hall,” the younger Edelman said on the phone.

“What?” his father asked.

“Yeah, I made it,” the football player said.

“Why are you Facetiming me? Oh, is this a setup? Jules made the Hall! Yeah, first ballot Hall of Famer,” Frank Edelman exclaimed.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft congratulated Edelman in a statement Monday.

“No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite,” Kraft said.

