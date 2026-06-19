Storms yesterday afternoon were strongest northwest of 495, where the bulk of the wind damage reports came in from. In Woodstock, VT, damage there appears to be from a brief tornado as well.

Along with the gusty winds, came the drenching downpours with many locations picking up a quick 0.5″+ near and north of the Pike. The farther south you went, the lower the totals.

In the wake of the storms, the humidity has dropped off, leading to a more comfortable feel to the air again today. Highs head up into the low to mid 80s with a busy breeze out of the west, gusting 20-30mph at times. Great day for some soccer in Foxborough.

The weekend overall looks decent with low humidity and comfortable temps. The one thing to be mindful of is the chance for a pop-up shower to two. With chilly air aloft, the daytime heating drives the instability that will fire them up. Saturday afternoons action looks few and far between, with a better chance for a passing shower or storm Sunday afternoon. They’ll be brief, but you may need to take that 15-30min timeout from firing up the grill for dad once and a while.

The next chance of widespread rain moves in Monday afternoon into Monday night. How much will fall will be predicated on the track and strength of the wave of low pressure sliding through.