More clouds are in the mix again this morning, but we’ll favor more sunshine this afternoon. Temps stay on the cooler side, running in the low to mid 60s this afternoon as an onshore breeze keeps it cool. Feeling like Fall for sure, and right on cue as the Fall Equinox is at 8:05pm today.

Temps tonight fade back into the 40s and 50s tonight, coolest northwest.

Copy and paste for Wednesday, copy and paste for Thursday too. Got Sox tix? Plan on an early to mid October vibe weather-wise, but dry too.

By Friday, our attention turns to a coastal storm that develops off the east coast and starts to migrate north. As it gets closer, onshore wind increases and the chance for rain starts to go up. The storm will be slow to move as it cuts off, so if it gets close enough to us, it could be unsettled into much of the weekend. How much of an impact it has will be predicated on it’s track and strength so it’s too early to pin down those details of how much rain/exact timing and how strong the winds will be. However, with that said, as the fetch of wind is onshore all week and strengthening, we’ll have to watch the potential of coastal flooding with this storm as tides start running astronomically higher too. Plenty to watch for the end of the week…as they say… stay tuned.