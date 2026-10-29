It’s been a breezy but very bright day– another dry one to add to the tally!

Once today is over, we will have had 13 dry days in a row in Boston, making this a tie for longest dry stretch of the year!

But the big question is, will we make it to 14 and the outright number-one spot? The answer is: probably yes. The only reason I can’t say “absolutely, positively yes” is because a cold front moving through New England tomorrow morning will bring us some clouds, and could bring an early morning sprinkle to the Bay State as well.

That said, the air is (overall) so dry, and this could front isn’t overly impressive, so the chance of any rain at all is incredibly slim.

Clouds break up quickly, and we’ll be mostly sunny for most of our Friday. We’ll also be in the mid to upper 60s early on in the afternoon, but as a cold breeze from the northwest kicks in after our front, we’ll see temperatures fall.

Expect to largely be in the 50s by 5pm– maybe cause to bring a jacket if you’re headed out for Hallo-weekend festivities after work, especially considering it’ll still be quite breezy with gusts in the teens and 20s!

That brings us to Halloween itself! We’ll start off chilly, with temperatures in the mid 30s early in the morning. Brisk, bright and breezy for the morning, with gusts still in the teens and 20s before noon.

The afternoon will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s, but sunny too! Once the sun goes down and all the little ghouls and goblins out there get ready to trick-or-treat, temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s, and eventually the 30s if you’re out past 9:30PM.

So, while you certainly don’t need an umbrella (unless it’s part of your costume– Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, anyone?), you might want a layer as you head out for the night.

We’ll be in the 20s and 30s by early Sunday morning, and we’ll also be back in standard time, as DST comes to an end at 2AM on November 1 (which is Sunday)! That’s good news for anyone staying out late for Halloween– you’ll get an extra hour of sleep! On the flip side… Sunday’s sunset will be at 4:37 PM 🙂.

Weather-wise, Sunday looks gorgeous! Another dry day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

We’ll be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s on Monday! While clouds increase a bit throughout the week, it takes until Thursday to see a decent chance of rain!