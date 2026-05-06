Summer’s surge was upon us yesterday as highs neared or went above 80 for many locations away form Southeast Mass.

After that warm and windy afternoon yesterday, we start today with a gusty breeze out of the southwest as mild air lingers in place. While it won’t be as warm as yesterday, any breaks of sun will let temps warm up to near 70. Early to mid afternoon, scattered showers develop west of 495, then mid to late afternoon farther east. Temps slide back to near 60 once the showers move in.

Waves of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder move through tonight, exiting early tomorrow morning. While a few leftover showers/storm are possible for Southeast Mass early tomorrow, most of us enter the morning commute drying out. It’ll remain dry too with highs in the mid 60s and winds not as strong.

Friday will be a bit cooler, near 60, but a relatively quiet day overall.

Saturday showers are back into the forecast as temps stay near 60.



Mother’s Day still looks good with highs near 70 and rain holding off until Sunday night.