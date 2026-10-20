CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting that happened on October 6 in Cambridge.

Jayven McNealey was arrested after a search warrant was executed.

Cambridge Emergency Communications said it received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Russell Field in North Cambridge at approximately 3:20 p.m. on October 6. When crews arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

McNealey is charged with assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and more. He is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge Court.

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