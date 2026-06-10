BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is preparing for a busy summer ahead with the FIFA World Cup, Boston 250, and Sail Boston all kicking off over the next couple months.

City Hall Plaza will be ground zero for a massive FIFA fan festival with a big screen watch party and plenty of other entertainment. Fans must register to get in, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said this weekend is already slated for a huge turnout.

“Friday and Saturday are already maxxed to capacity with registrations, so please sign up now for the other 14 days,” Wu said. “It’s going to be an incredible time, not only with the game on the big screen but local performers, artists, and other celebrations together.”

Boston has also set up six other watch parties across the city, and the city’s website lists businesses that will be showing the matches and hosting special events. Boston bars and restaurants will be able to stay open and serve liquor until 3 a.m., after Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a bill into law to extend last call for the summer.

Wu said all the establishments must do to get the extra hour is fill out a streamlined application.

“You just have to fill out the form and you will be approved. That’s it. No barriers, no hearings required. We know we’re up against it, so wanna do this efficiently and effectively,” Wu said.

Next month, Sail Boston will also return to the city with a fleet of the world’s “most magnificent” international tall ships and military ships to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The event will take place in Boston from July 11 to July 16, 2026.

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