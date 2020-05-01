Contact tracing program ramps up as coronavirus-related deaths top 3,500 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A contact tracing initiative launched in Massachusetts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus has already reached out to about 5,000 individual residents who have either tested positive for the virus or were suspected to have been in close contact with an infected individual.

This comes as health officials announced 157 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,562 with 62,205 confirmed cases.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charles Baker announced the creation of a COVID-19 community tracing collaborative. Over the course of the last few weeks, 1,000 contact tracers — with the support of 80 local boards of health –have helped Massachusetts become the first state to identify thousands of infected individuals, reach out to people who they may have come in contact with, and support those who have tested positive, according to Baker.

“We believe this tracing program is a key element toward not only stopping the spread but also understanding where the virus is, who’s been infected, and how we can go about making sure we can contain it,” Baker explained. “Tracing, as we’ve said before, is all about identifying and reaching out to the people that someone with COVID-19 has been in contact that with.”

As of Thursday, the contact tracing team has reached out to 5,000 Bay Staters to instruct them all on how to monitor for symptoms and properly self-isolate to prevent any further spread, according to Baker.

Since launching the COVID-19 community tracing collaborative, Baker said the state has learned that number of people who come in contact with COVID-19 positive individuals is actually lower than initially believed.

“Originally, when we first started putting this together, we projected that a person would have around 10 contacts that would then need to be contacted. So far, the average number of contacts is actually only two,” Baker said. “That’s a really good sign because it means that the work all of you and we have done here in Massachusetts to stay home, to separate, to socially distance, and to take seriously this idea that all of us have a role to play in reducing the spread has made a big difference.”

Baker noted that mobility data provided by Google shows Bay Staters are among the best in the country with respect to limiting their travel.

Baker urged all residents to cooperate with the collaborative if they are contacted by a contact tracer.

“Please take the call and provided the relevant information to the caller,” Baker said.

Many residents who have been contacted by a tracer have engaged in lengthy and informative phone calls, according to Baker.

“The conversations have not just been about their close contacts. The conversations have been about what are the sorts of things that they and we need to do to help them isolate and to support them as they go through the process of dealing with the fact they’ve tested positive,” Baker said. “That outreach that we make to them, which is then followed by outreach to their close contacts, is in many respects about providing them with guidance and support. The calls have actually lasted longer than people originally anticipated because folks who are in this situation had a lot on their minds and really appreciated the chance to talk to somebody about their concerns.”

If you were to be contacted, Baker said tracing phone calls come from an 833 or 857 number with a caller ID that shows up as “MA COVID Team.”

“It’s important for you to take this call because it does mean somebody that you’ve been in contact with has tested positive. We think it’s really important for you to know what that means for you and how we can help you make sure that you aren’t someone who spreads the virus to somebody else,” Baker said.

On numerous occasions, Baker has made it clear that Massachusetts needs to see a drastic drop in newly reported coronavirus cases and a significant increase in testing in order to reopen. Baker stressed that contact tracing is a major weapon in achieving those vital goals.

“Frankly, this is your chance to be part of the fight to both contain and push back against the spread and the virus.”

