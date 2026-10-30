NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several business owners in New Bedford said they were struck by cooking oil thieves earlier this week, in the latest series of the thefts that have taken place in the state.

A surveillance camera at G&S Pizza on Acushnet Avenue captured a truck pull into the restaurant’s back parking lot Monday night before thieves got out to open the oil trap and steal its contents, according to the owner.

G&S Pizza Owner Hitesh Saini said the thieves lowered a hose into the containers, then sucked out the oil using a pump.

“It’s crazy. It’s diabolical, man, diabolical, what are you going to get out of cooking oil?” Saini questioned.

Police said used cooking oil can be sold on the black market and turned into other products, including being used to manufacture biodiesel.

The Manager of Mikey B’s restaurant across the street said their grease container was also broken into the same night, and much of what was stolen was spilled in the parking lot.

“People do crazy things,” said Christine Burgess, the Manager of Mikey B’s. “I dont even put anything past anyone anymore.”

Up the street at Cafe Roma, employees told 7NEWS they were also the victims of a cooking oil robbery, and oil was also spilled across that restaurant’s parking lot, too.

“It goes all the way around,” Jene Beatty, the Owner of Cafe Roma, said of the oil spill. “They dumped the biggest mess here, and the tracks go back all the way around the building.”

This is the latest cooking oil heist in Massachusetts in recent weeks. Last week, two men from New York were arrested and charged in connection with cooking oil thefts at two businesses in Beverly. Earlier this month, police said a group of people from Worcester also tried to steal used oil from the same two restaurants. That group also used a van and a hose.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call New Bedford police.



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