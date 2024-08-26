DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe has filed a lawsuit against Karen Read and a pair of Canton bars in connection with O’Keefe’s death in 2022, a court clerk confirmed Monday.

The clerk, who works in the civil division of Plymouth Superior Court, said the wrongful death lawsuit named the Estate of John O’Keefe and his brother, Paul, as plaintiffs. The suit listed Read and the bars as defendants.

In addition to the new civil case, Read is facing separate criminal charges after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.

Her defense has claimed she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

O’Keefe and Read were dating when O’Keefe died.

The charges against Read and subsequent allegations of a cover-up by police put Read’s case in a spotlight long before it went to trial. Finally presenting their arguments to a jury, the prosecution and the defense called more than 70 witnesses over the course of a more than two-month trial between late April and early July.

Jurors deliberated for five days but did not announce a verdict, leading Judge Beverly Cannone to declare a mistrial early last month.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office has said it plans to re-try Read. Read’s defense team has said they will continue fighting allegations against their client.

The defense filed a motion to dismiss two of the three charges against Read after the mistrial but had their motion denied in a ruling from Cannone last week.

Read’s new trial is currently scheduled to begin in late January.

