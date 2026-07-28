BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Homeland Security told 7News that a man escaped ICE custody outside of a Boston courthouse last week.

Video shows the man running in handcuffs from agents as they escort him to a car.

ICE said agents eventually found him and took him back into custody, where he will remain pending immigration hearings.

The Moroccan national was initially arrested by Boston police for shoplifting.

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