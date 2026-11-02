PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s defense team said it wants to present evidence during a court hearing Monday about the lone holdout juror and whether to dismiss the case.

Judge William Sullivan asked for an update from Prosecutor Jennifer Sprauge. Sprague said the state would like to hear his rulings on pending motions before making a decision.

“Has the Commonwealth made a decision on how they are going to proceed in this case?” Sullivan asked.

“Well, your honor, this would be a retrial,” Sprague said. “But what that looks like will depend.”

District Attorney Tim Cruz told 7NEWS that he hasn’t made a final decision.

Clancy’s Defense Attorney, Kevin Reddington, went back and forth with Sullivan in the hearing over his motion to preserve evidence related to the holdout juror from the first trial, Michael Desronvil. Desronvil has gone public, but Sullivan doesn’t want his name used to respect his privacy.

Both sides discussed several motions in court on Monday, but no decisions were made. The case is set to be back in court later this month when the judge can set a possible retrial date.

Her defense argued that the case should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. The double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment protects against being prosecuted twice for the same crime. Her team said they also want the judge to conduct a limited inquiry into the lone holdout juror that led to the declaration of a mistrial after the group could not come to a unanimous decision in seven days of deliberation.

Reddington argues that his client has a constitutional right to present evidence supporting their arguments.

The District Attorney has not yet announced whether prosecutors intend to retry Clancy for the deaths of her three young children.

During her trial, prosecutors argued the mother from Duxbury deliberately strangled her three children, who were 8 months old, 3 years old, and 5 years old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

In the trial, her defense claimed she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression (PPD) at the time. Her defense did not contest that she killed the children, but argued she should not be held criminally responsible.

A mistrial was declared after the 12 jurors could not come to unanimous consensus.

In the weeks following, Reddington began questioning whether there was any evidence to prove that Clancy killed her children, and even asked President Donald Trump to pardon her.

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