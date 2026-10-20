NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man arrested in a road-rage incident in Newton on Monday appeared in court Tuesday.

Albeldy Pinales-Villar, 28, pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge on a person over 60.

Newton police responded to Drumlin Road at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing that occurred as a result of a road rage incident. Police said the victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

In court, prosecutors said the man bumped into another car as the driver was pulling out of the driveway. Pinales-Villar then allegedly stabbed the victim while he was trying to get insurance information.

Defense attorneys said the second driver involved jumped out of his car and began acting aggressively.

Pinales-Villar’s defense attorneys said he recorded what happened and offered the video to Newton police.

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