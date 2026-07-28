SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor license is on the line for a restaurant that investigators said overserved a man who later hit and killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor in a wrong-way crash in Lynnfield in May.

State regulators will decide if Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar in Saugus will be allowed to continue serving alcohol.

An investigation by the district attorney’s office found Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was served nine alcoholic drinks over the course of three and a half hours at the bar.

Marrero also died in the crash.

Investigators said his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey signed a bill aimed at cracking down on wrong-way driving, directing transportation officials to create a strategy targeting dangerous highway ramps and roads across the state.

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