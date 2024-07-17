BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong storms that hit parts of New Hampshire hard Tuesday also left downed trees and power outages in their wake across Massachusetts.

Come Wednesday morning, cleanup efforts were underway across the region.

Storms arrived Tuesday evening after another hot day where temperatures soared above 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a series of storm warnings, including a tornado warning for several communities near the Quabbin Reservoir.

Reports of damage soon piled in, ranging from nickel sized hail in Pittsfield, to snapped utility poles and fallen trees.

In South Boston, photos showed the damage left behind after a tree fell onto several cars.

In Athol, video showed the damage done by another tree that fell onto a shed near a local home.

At one point Tuesday night, 20,000 people were without power in Massachusetts.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the number of energy customers without power had dipped to just over 5,700, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

