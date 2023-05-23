BOSTON (WHDH) - A skyline staple in Boston is getting ready to offer up a classic view of the city in a whole new way.

The Prudential Tower will once again be home to an observation deck more than 50 floors up, offering visitors an incredible view of the cityscape and also a chance to plan a trip around it.

“View Boston” is the new, three-floor observatory that starts with the sights you can see from more than 700 feet over Boston, through 24-foot windows wrapping all around the building.

“The goal with that floor was to deliver the best view in Boston from any spot on the dance floor,” said Rebecca Stoddard, the Vice President of Marketing at the project’s developer, BXP.

The old standup binoculars found at the previous observatory have been replaced by a touchscreen where you can not only see everything out on the horizon, but also tap the screen and learn more about the sights.

There’s also plenty to see inside as well, from a restaurant and bar to a wraparound theater to an immersive exhibit that show Boston in ways you’ve never seen before.

And all along the way, you’re invited to click on some of the city’s attractions you might visit later.

“When you see a landmark or an attraction that interests you, you scan your ticket and that ticket is collecting and molding your itinerary throughout the experience, and when you leave the experience, we email you your view print, your ticket to Boston, and from there, you’re on your own to discover the city,” Stoddard said.

View Boston opens its doors to the public on Thursday, June 15. Tickets can be bought in advance on the observatory’s website here.

