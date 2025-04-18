BOSTON (WHDH) - Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride will be reenacted Friday night, 250 years to the day that two lanterns were hung in the Old North Church.

The event will stretch from Boston’s North End all the way to Lexington, celebrating the anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution. Organizers of the ride say they’re excited to see it all play out, beginning at 8 p.m.

Planning for the historic celebration has been in the works for two years.

“We’ve all planned this in the same old taverns that the Sons of Liberty were planning the revolution back in the day, including the Warren Tavern in Charlestown, and we’ve planned it at night. And it’s taken a lot of work, it’s been great work, and we feel like we’re ready,” said Chris Murphy, of Paul Revere’s Ride to Revolution.

Visitors from across the United States were in the North End Friday, ready to take in the history.

“As a kid, I always loved history and was amazed at Paul Revere, and all the statues and everything. The architecture here is just fantastic,” said Dexter Jackson, a visitor from Florida.

The Hemerly family came from Pennsylvania to see the Red Sox and the Freedom Trail, including stops such as the Old North Church and Paul Revere’s home.

“He would go around on his horse and warn everybody that the British were coming,” said 10-year-old Evan Hemerly.

Revere famously looked for a secret signal high atop the church, alerting him whether the British Regulars would be on the move — one lantern if by land, and two if by sea.

“A lot of things have been added to the story, but it still stands that he hopped on that horseback and he rode to warn us the British were coming,” said Jim Williamson, also known as The Tie Dyed Tour Guide. “And because of that, that was how we started off this great adventure into democracy.”

The patriot believed to have hung the two lanterns in the Old North Church, Robert Newman, is buried at Cobb’s Hill Burying Ground. And, it’s not far from there that Revere began his midnight ride.

Revere had a couple of friends put him in a row boat and take him across the Charles River. He had to slip by a British warship, the HMS Somerset, but he did make it across safely, according to historians.

His landing spot was where the USS Constitution is currently docked.

“You’re going to get to watch Paul cross in a rowboat right at 8:40 p.m. tonight, and that’s going to be right before a historic drone show which is going to tell the whole story in the sky,” said Rebecca Smerling, of Boston Harbor Now.

The midnight ride took Revere through Medford, but a British patrol stopped him short of his ultimate destination further west.

“He didn’t [make it], no. But, the message did, and the work that he did in helping to spread it really put off this domino effect in helping to carry the message forward,” said Elisabeth Colby, of National Parks of Boston.

On Thursday, Lexington native and Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch hosted the town’s Patriots’ Day Award Ceremony, saying she is honored to be part of history this weekend.

Meanwhile in Concord, many raised their voices at a community music event to market the historic milestone.

On Saturday morning, at 5:15 a.m., the famous battles of Lexington and Concord will be reenacted. Officials are expecting thousands of people to line the streets.

“We officially begin a historic and deeply meaningful weekend for our town,” said Lexington Town Manager Steve Bartha.

Jon and Mary Tener, of Newton, went to visit the Old North Bridge Friday where the British met the Minutemen and the first ordered shots of the revolution were fired.

“I did my duty for several years. And I live nearby. And I always tear up — excuse me — when I come here,” said Jon Tener, a Navy Veteran.

Local and federal law enforcement say security will be top of mind at the celebratory events.

