Crisp, Fall air is entrenched across much of the eastern U.S. as a classic feel of mid to late October is in the air, and will remain in place over the 7 day forecast. The average high this time of year is close to 60, and we’ll be within several degrees of it through the forecast. It’ll also be a mainly dry forecast for us despite a coastal developing just to our south.

That storm develops far enough away that the bands of rain will likely miss to our south and east over the next several days, although by Wednesday into Thursday morning, it’s not out of the question some showers sneak into the Cape and Islands. With that said, the pattern that prevails is a mainly dry one, although that storm will help increase the wind, especially across Southeast Mass. Winds will be gustiest Tuesday and Wednesday. 15-25mph from Boston, northwest and 25-40mph gusts across Southeast Mass.



The end of the week, into the weekend looks dry too. Winds will be light over the weekend with a seasonable chill, although temps moderate back into the low to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.