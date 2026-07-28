It’s a much stickier start to the day as dew points have jumped up into the mid 60s to near 70. That’s helped produce some patches of low clouds and fog too. Breaks of sunshine today send temps up into the low to mid 80s with a soupy feel to the air. A few spotty early to mid afternoon showers sprout up across the area, but by late afternoon, showers and storms favor northern Mass and NH, especially across the interior.



Showers and storms soak western New England overnight tonight. That’s where the flood potential is the highest and where a flood watch is up. Some of those downpours move east tomorrow, producing locally heavy rain at times for us.

We’ll watch to see where narrow bands of heavy rain set-up, as they’ll likely produce localized street flooding/poor drainage flooding. Overall, I expect a general 1-3″ across New England, although slow moving downpours will produce locally higher totals, with the highest chance of over 3″+ across Western New England, New York, northern NJ and northeast PA. Temps hold in the 70s.



Clouds and scattered showers and storms continue Thursday with highs again in the low to mid 70s.



The pattern breaks down as the are of low pressure moves east by Friday. We’ll still carry the risk for a few isolated to scattered storms, but we’ll catch a lot of dry hours too with temps in the 75-80 range.



Weekend temps run back into the low to mid 80s with just a pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon. It’ll be a humid too, although temps hover near seasonable levels.