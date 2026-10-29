Any early morning chill is out of here quickly after sunrise this morning as temps jump up with a breeze picking up out of the southwest. Highs max out in the 65-70 range with winds gusting 25-30mph.

With the southwest breeze continuing tonight, temps staying lofty, in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front zips through early tomorrow morning with a patch of clouds and a breeze changing direction, to the northwest. It’ll be another breezy day with gusts 20-30mph. Temps do rise into the mid 60s to near 70 by midday tomorrow, then slid back quickly late afternoon and into the evening, as more seasonable moves back in.





A seasonable chill is in the air for the weekend with dry air holding on. Halloween’s forecast overall is solid. Temps max out in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine winning out. There will be a chilly breeze in the morning to midday, but that wind diminishes in the afternoon.

Light winds win out with dry times in the evening. Plan on temps falling into the 40s once the sun sets and those little ghosts and goblins take to the streets. Overall, it’s good trick-or-treat weather and excellent firepit weather as well with little wind in place.

Sunday, temps rebound back into the low 60s for highs, finishing off another nice Fall weekend. Monday will be milder, mid to upper 60s.