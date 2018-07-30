Falmouth police officers recovering from injuries suffered in shootout

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Falmouth police officers who were shot Friday night are recovering from their injuries as the man accused of shooting them remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were shot while responding to a report of a person breaking glass in the road on Ashley Drive about 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area flooded the area when 21-year-old Malik Koval grew agitated and opened fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

“They observed this individual, they tried to have an encounter with him,” O’Keefe said. “He became more and more agitated and finally produced a weapon and began firing at the officers.”

One of the officers was grazed in the neck and the second was hit in the chest and the bulletproof vest. Both were taken to Falmouth Hospital, where the officer grazed in the neck was treated and released.

The other officer was said to be conscious, alert, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Koval was shot multiple times and was in stable condition at a Boston hospital, police said.

The fact that the officers were shot less than two weeks after Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna was killed and just months after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty had Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne making an impassioned plea.

“This is happening way too much,” Dunne said. “We have to return back to a time when police officers are respected. It’s not OK to shoot a police officer.”

“I’m thankful tonight that somebody was looking after my officers and it didn’t end up like Yarmouth and Weymouth … It’s got to stop,” he added. “I was at the Yarmouth funeral, I was just at the Weymouth funeral the other day, enough is enough. One is too many, this is getting ridiculous.”

Dunne said one of the officers is single and has been on the force a little more than five years. The other officer has been with the department for less than five years and is married with three children.

The community is stepping up to show its support in wake of the incident. A 9-year-old boy set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the officers.

Koval will face several criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.

Two other people, Kimberly Koval and Marcus Maseda, were accused of interfering with the officers and were arrested. It is unclear whether the Kovals are related.

Koval could face a judge as early as Monday.

