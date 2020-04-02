Holyoke Soldiers’ Home nursing assistant reprimanded for wearing personal protective equipment

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing assistant at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where 15 residents have recently died, was reprimanded for wearing personal protective equipment as the coronavirus outbreak grew last month.

In a letter provided to 7NEWS by the Service Employees International Union Local 888, of which the worker is a member, CNO Vanessa Lauziere wrote to the unnamed nursing assistant that on March 18 during an overnight shift, he put on personal protection equipment “without permission or need” in reaction to safety procedures that he disagreed with.

“Your actions are disruptive, extremely inappropriate and have caused unnecessary resources to be deployed that may be needed in the future,” the letter continued. “Your behavior unnecessarily disrupted and alarmed staff. We expect more from a seasoned employee of the Soldiers’ Home and perceived leader.”

Management allegedly attempted to discipline the worker but the union says they protected him.

“He was just asking for the basic, standard safety equipment that is needed in this kind of situation,” Local 888 President Brenda Rodrigues said in a statement.

This letter came into light after Gov. Charlie Baker hired an attorney to investigate the deaths of 15 veterans at the healthcare complex.

Six of the veterans who died tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the Soldiers’ Home. More test results are pending.

The head of the facility, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on paid administrative leave but insists he has done nothing wrong.

Rodrigues says she was shocked to find out about the worsening situation at the Soldiers’ Home before Walsh’s removal.

She continued that the management’s response to the outbreak was “simply unbelievable,” adding that the facility should have been preparing for it long before it did.

Two additional veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home also died.

