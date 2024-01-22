NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations resumed in Newton Monday after union and school committee negotiators failed to reach an agreement over the weekend to end the ongoing teachers strike in the city.

Members of the Newton Teachers Association voted to authorize a strike on Thursday evening and headed to the picket line on Friday. Schools were closed as a result.

Despite multiple rounds of new talks, on Sunday School Committee Chair Chris Brezski said parties were nowhere near a deal on a new contract for educators, forcing another day of school closures.

“It’s not a number that we would, in any universe, be able to meet right now and it would require devastating cuts to programs and services for our kids,” Brezski told reporters.

Newton Public Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin announced the latest canceled classes in a message to families.

“I have such empathy for our 11,600-plus students and their families and caregivers who are scrambling,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller soon said.

“We will continue to be on strike tomorrow,” high school teacher Ryan Normandin said in separate remarks. “We will not allow Mayor Fuller and her school committee to continue harming our students and our educators by returning to work without a contract that provides what our community needs.”

The Newton Teachers Association’s last contract expired in August.

In talks around a new agreement, union representatives have pushed for higher pay raises, parental leave for all educators, and the hiring of more social workers to address student mental health.

Brezski said the teachers union recently increased its demands.

Newton Teachers Association Union President Mike Zilles, though, claimed that is not true.

“The proposals we put on the table today are the same proposals we had on the table for over a year,” he said Sunday. “We did not increase them.”

As both sides prepared for another day of negotiations Monday, Brezski was asked how long the current strike may continue.

“I don’t know,” he said. “The NTA continues to move the target.”

“We will hold out one day longer than the school committee will,” one union member said.

Negotiations resumed around 10 a.m. Monday.

School buildings are closed in the meantime, with all school-related events and activities postponed until the strike ends.

Teachers gathered with their supporters in multiple locations around Newton and are scheduled to convene for a rally at City Hall at 1 p.m.

Newton Public Schools officials have offered meal pick-up options for families and promised to share updates by 7:30 p.m. each day on the status of the strike.

The Newton Teachers Association includes more than 1,100 teachers and upward of 800 aides, administrators and support staff.

The Newton Public Schools span 22 schools, with more than 11,700 students, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Though strikes among public employees are illegal in Massachusetts, Newton educators are following educators in Brookline, Malden, Haverhill, Woburn and Andover who have all gone on strike since 2022.

Strikes have varied in length but have forced school closures in each case. With educators defying the state strike ban, their actions have carried the potential for fines, as districts have sought court orders requiring teachers return to work.

In Newton, city officials obtained an order from the Middlesex Superior Court requiring teachers end their strike on Sunday afternoon.

With the strike ongoing, parties are expected to be back in court on Monday.

