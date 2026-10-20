BOSTON (WHDH) - A Wellesley mother was indicted Tuesday morning on two counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of her children.

Janette MacAusland, 49, was arrested in Vermont in June as a fugitive from justice after she showed up at her aunt’s home in Bennington, Vermont covered in blood following a failed suicide attempt, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said.

After speaking with MacAusland, Bennington police requested that the Wellesley Police Department conduct a well-being check on her children. Wellesley police confirmed her six-year-old daughter, Ella, and seven-year-old son Kai were found dead at her home at approximately 9:50 p.m.

MacAusland appeared in court on September 10 after being extradited from Vermont back to Massachusetts. She pushed for the charges against her to be dismissed.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)