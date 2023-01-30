CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple last year was arraigned Monday on new charges in connection with the crime.

Logan Clegg, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder plus three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

Prosecutors say Clegg is facing the new charges for allegedly moving the Reids’ bodies after shooting them to death and burning his campsite.

The Reids were reportedly on a hiking trail near their home on April 18, 2022, when they were shot to death, according to officials. The couple was discovered three days later near the Broken Ground Trails, sparking a months-long investigation as police worked to identify a person of interest.

According to an affidavit following his arrest in October, police honed in on Clegg after reviewing witness statements and other evidence – including a reported encounter officers had with a man named “Arthur Kelly” at a tent site the day before officials found the victims nearby.

Police later found the tent torched while “Kelly,” believed to be Clegg giving a false name, was missing.

Clegg was later arrested at a library in South Burlington, VT, on a fugitive from justice charge as he was wanted in Utah in relation to a felony possession of stolen property case, a 2021 incident for which he was on probation.

Before his arrest, Concord Police had been notified he purchased a one-way plane ticket bound from JFK Airport to Germany. The actions appeared similar to when Clegg fled the country to Portugal as authorities in Utah tried to arrest him in that respective case.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the NH AG’s office said Clegg was indicted on the following charges:

“Second Degree Murder – for knowingly causing the death of Stephen Reid by shooting him with a gun;

Second Degree Murder (alternative count) – for recklessly causing the death of Stephen Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him with a gun;

Second Degree Murder – for knowingly causing the death of Djeswende Reid by shooting her with a gun;

Second Degree Murder (alternative count) – for recklessly causing the death of Djeswende Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting her with a gun;

Falsifying Physical Evidence – for moving and concealing the body of Stephen Reid Falsifying Physical Evidence – for moving and concealing the body of Djeswende Reid

Falsifying Physical Evidence – for burning his tent and campsite after the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid

Convicted Felon – for possessing or having under his control a pistol, revolver, or other firearm after being convicted of a felony against the person or property of another.“



During Monday’s proceedings, Clegg’s attorney Caroline Smith requested that the affidavits remain sealed.

“Although the public has the right to know about this case, this case and what they know should be those things that are part of the adversarial process, that are challenged in this case, and then the trial,” Smith said.

Prosecutors have not revealed anything about a motive for the murder. The judge said he will decide at a later date whether he will unseal the impounded documents.

Clegg’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.

